Charlotte, NC

How to Make the Most of Your Telehealth Visits

By Kaiser Health News
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

When the pandemic sidelined in-office visits at his practice, Dr. Dael Waxman “wasn’t exactly thrilled with being at home.” But he quickly shifted gears to video and telephone appointments. Now, he finds, there are good reasons to keep these options open even as in-office visits have resumed and many parts...

www.usnews.com
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Posted by
LIVESTRONG.com

45 Telehealth Statistics You Should Know

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, there were signs that telehealth was slowly but steadily growing in popularity from year to year. But it wasn't until early 2020, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began in earnest in the U.S., that telemedicine services exploded in popularity, per the American Hospital Association. In...
Posted by
The Hill

Make Medicare and Medicaid telehealth coverage permanent

Unpacking the impact of COVID-19 will take years. In the U.S. alone hundreds of thousands of people lost loved ones, lost their incomes and are still managing the virus’ long-term physical effects. Many more are dealing with increased anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. If there are any silver...
Healthpsychcongress.com

Telephone Visits Not Recommended Telehealth Treatment Medium For TD Evaluation

In this video, Rif El-Mallakh, MD, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Kentucky, discusses his study that found that experts feel telephone visits are not adequate for the evaluation of tardive dyskinesia (TD), and while still challenging, video interviews should be utilized instead to see the patient’s physical health. Researchers...
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic CEO points to telehealth's future

Demand for "on-demand" telehealth services will grow, technology will normalize access to health experts via telemedicine, virtual chronic care management is growing and personalization will influence telehealth engagement. These are the beliefs of Frank McGillin, CEO of The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic. The Clinic is a transformative joint venture between...
Healthmoneyunder30.com

Is Telehealth The Way Of The Future?: How It Works And How To Get The Best Rates

Telehealth, or virtual care, is poised to become the healthcare industry’s new normal – and it can save you money without compromising on care. You have an ache, pain, or other health problem interfering with your life, and it’s finally time to see a doctor. That is, if you can find an appointment slot that works for both you and the provider, wait for the appointment, get yourself there, and pay the bill when it arrives (whatever that costs).
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Chapters Health CareNu & Next Healthcare Solutions Launch Assurity DCE

Chapters Health CareNu, an organization founded on a new approach to population health management in a joint venture with Next Healthcare Solutions (NHS), today announced the launch of Assurity DCE, a program within its portfolio of companies. Assurity DCE is one of only 53 awarded direct contracting entity (DCE) programs in the nation and the only high needs entity awarded in Florida by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Assurity DCE will be participating in Performance Year 2021 of the Global and Professional Direct Contracting (GPDC) Model. At the same time, Chapters Health named Paola Bianchi Delp, MBA, MHA, ACHE, the president of the CareNu division.
Businesshomecaremag.com

Future-proof Your Company’s Telehealth Strategy

It’s time for HME to seize the opportunity in remote care. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically shifted how providers interact with and care for their patients. Key to this shift was the acceleration of emerging technology trends that have digitized provider workflows and patient touchpoints and, as a result, contributed to health care that is more accessible, convenient and transparent.
Health Servicessciencecodex.com

EHRs not meeting the challenges of primary care according to new study

INDIANAPOLIS - Much needs to be accomplished during the short time a primary care physician sees a patient. A new study from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Regenstrief Institute and IUPUI researchers reports that electronic health records (EHRs) are not rising to the challenges faced by primary care physicians because EHRs have not been designed or tailored to their specific needs. The study, a review and analysis of research on the topic conducted from 2012 to 2020, recommends implementing a human factor approach for the design or redesign of EHR user interfaces.
Health ServicesAMA

Pragmatic measures address rural health care’s complex challenges

Long-term solutions are needed to effectively address the health needs of rural Americans and the sustainability of the rural health care system. This includes ensuring adequate payment for services and adjusting value-based payment methodologies that make it more likely that rural hospitals will receive penalties rather than bonuses, according to an AMA Council on Medical Service report adopted at the June 2021 AMA Special Meeting.
Health Servicesohiohealth.com

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital Named to the 2021 IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

What does it take to be great? If you ask the leadership team at OhioHeallth Dublin Methodist Hospital, it's all about team. Because of that, the hospital has landed on the IBM Watson Health national list of top hospitals in 8 of 10 years. This year however, despite all of the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Dublin Methodist Hospital was recognized as the number one mid-size hospital in the country.
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Women's Health Connecticut Joins CTHealthLink HIE: Partnership Provides Opportunities to Address Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Women's Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. CTHealthLink (CTHL), the Connecticut State Medical Society’s (CSMS) robust health information exchange and analytics platform, announced today that Women’s Health Connecticut has joined the network. Serving nearly 300,000 patients annually across 85 locations, Women’s Health Connecticut is the largest provider of obstetrics and...
Health Servicescdc.gov

Healthcare Workers

For most patients, the goal of medical management of post-COVID conditions is to optimize function and quality of life. Ideally, healthcare professionals, in consultation with the appropriate specialists, should develop a comprehensive management plan based on their patients’ presenting symptoms, underlying medical and psychiatric conditions, personal and social situations, and their treatment goals. Setting achievable goals through shared decision-makingexternal icon can be beneficial. Transparency is important for the process of goal setting; healthcare professionals should advise patients that post-COVID conditions are not yet well understood, and assure them that support will continue to be provided as new information emerges. Healthcare professionals and patients should continue to discuss progress and challenges and reassess goals as needed. Symptoms not explained by, or out of proportion to, objective findings are not uncommon after COVID-19 and should not be dismissed even if there is not yet a full understanding of their etiology or their expected duration.
Healthpsqh.com

CMS Issues Interpretive Guidelines for New Interoperability CoPs

Review any policies you updated to meet the requirements under the new Information Management standard to reflect that The Joint Commission (TJC) has already updated the language in its new elements of performance (EP). Also note that CMS has finally updated its interpretive guidelines for its own surveyors, with four...
Atlanta, GAmsm.edu

MSM and HIMSS Global Health Equity Network Partner to Innovate Health Informatics Program

Bridge to Health Informatics Pipeline and Master of Science in Health Informatics Programs offer unique and exciting healthcare industry career opportunities. Master of Science in Health Informatics (MSHI) program and a 5-week Bridge to Health Informatics (B2HI) Pipeline program in partnership with the HIMSS Global Health Equity Network. The partnership will provide an opportunity for HIMSS to champion workforce development, diversity, and equity in the healthcare industry, and for Morehouse School of Medicine to offer programs and training that will address the needs of a rapidly changing and evolving healthcare technology industry, as well as create a culturally competent and diverse workforce.
BusinessMedCity News

Cano Health’s $600M acquisition will add 24,000 MA members to its roster

Senior-focused primary care provider Cano Health is expanding its footprint with a $600 million acquisition. The company has purchased Miami-based University Health Care, a primary care service provider that includes 13 medical centers serving approximately 24,000 Medicare Advantage members, said Barbara Ferreiro, chief brand officer at Cano Health, in an email.