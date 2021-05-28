Passenger Who Knocked Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out After Being Asked To Put Seatbelt On Claims Self-Defense

For anyone who’s ever flown before, you’re probably well aware of the safety procedures in place. Staying seated with your seatbelt fastened during take-off and landing and whenever the seatbelt light is on during the flight is probably the most basic rule, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are additional measures passengers need to follow to make sure things runs smoothly. However, one passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego apparently couldn’t handle it and became violent with a flight attendant, knocking out the employee’s front teeth.