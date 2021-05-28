Cancel
Passenger Who Knocked Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out After Being Asked To Put Seatbelt On Claims Self-Defense

By Matilda Welch
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone who’s ever flown before, you’re probably well aware of the safety procedures in place. Staying seated with your seatbelt fastened during take-off and landing and whenever the seatbelt light is on during the flight is probably the most basic rule, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are additional measures passengers need to follow to make sure things runs smoothly. However, one passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego apparently couldn’t handle it and became violent with a flight attendant, knocking out the employee’s front teeth.

The FAA recently said they have received about 2,500 reports this year. The increase in disruptive behavior, which comes with a hefty fine and possible jail time, could be due to increased tension and the mask requirement. Nevertheless, passengers are acting out and everyone has had enough. During a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, a flight attendant whose identity has not been released was attacked. As a result two of her teeth were knocked out.
