Prisoner Beheads And Dismembers Cellmate And Guards Never Even Notice

By Ellie Kildare
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California prisoner beheaded and dismembered his cellmate without guards ever noticing, a new report claims. The two guards in question are said to have recorded the victim, Luis Romero, as “alive” during a safety check when in reality, he was in the process of being brutally murdered by Jaime Osuna. It was called the most “heinous” killing recorded in King’s County, so how is it that prison authorities had no idea it was happening?

