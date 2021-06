RAD - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales lagged the same. However, both metrics improved year over year. With the reopening of economic activities across the United States, the company witnessed momentum in many of its businesses leading to sequential improvement during the fiscal first quarter. Also, management is progressing well with its RxEvolution strategy. Apart from these, the company noted that it administered roughly 4.7 million COVID-19 vaccines in the quarter under review.