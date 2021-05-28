12 Superfoods To Boost Your Brain And A Better Mental Function

If you want to keep your wits about you as you age, the best strategy appears to be maintaining a healthier lifestyle when you’re younger. This finding comes from a new investigation of seniors living in China and was independent of whether or not individuals carry a particular form of the gene APOE. (One form of this gene increases the risk of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.) To reach the latest conclusion the Chinese team examined data from more than 6,000 seniors age 80 or older taking part in large, ongoing study. The investigators concluded that participants who had maintained healthy lifestyle practices in prior decades were 55 percent less likely to develop cognitive impairment than those with an unhealthy lifestyle. Those who had maintained intermediately healthy lifestyles were 28 percent less likely to suffer cognitive compromise than their peers who had less healthy lifestyles.