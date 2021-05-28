Masai Ujiri: Seek or Find

For one, it takes them out of the range of the draft where they would have likely had to weigh short- and long-term considerations. Those are still relevant, but the more established picks in this draft figure to be able to occupy some rotation minutes as they develop. Some of the more intriguing picks outside the top five or so offer tantalizing upside with lower projectability and a longer time frame, or offer some role certainty without the upside. I have tended to favour the former group given the Raptors’ elite player development system, which is why I’ve been higher on names like Keon Johnson, Kai Jones and Jaden Springer. Talent, and specifically ceiling-raising upside, should rule at draft time. Now, they can likely service both upside and a fit with the existing core within their peak phases over the next three-plus seasons.