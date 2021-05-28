Masai Ujiri: Seek or Find
There is a simple pleasure one derives from the execution of a task well done. Whether it be fixing a leaky faucet, winning a FIFA game, or building a picnic table which your family uses on warm Sunday afternoons. I imagine it is a similar feeling that Masai Ujiri, having reached the pinnacle of his profession two years ago, felt at the time. The scale of the job was bigger, the accolades louder and the celebrations longer, but at the heart of it was labour yielding fruit. A mission accomplished, a vocation answered, a populace satisfied.www.raptorsrepublic.com