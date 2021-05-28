Managing Green and Sustainable Energy Solutions During a Data-Intense Century

Standard Chartered has launched a sustainable supply chain benchmarking tool allowing companies to benchmark the resilience and sustainability of their supply chains. The Supply Chain Performance Indicator allows companies to do a ‘health check’ on their operations and highlight which areas they need to focus on to achieve their aspirations. The assessment is based on five indicators: environmental soundness and transparency of direct suppliers and of indirect or deep-tier suppliers; financial robustness; flexibility and adaptability; and collaboration and connectedness throughout the ecosystem. Clients can use the results to identify their areas of weakness and seek advice and solutions from the Bank to help achieve their goals.