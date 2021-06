The Asset Management team is a trusted partner at the core of Seattle Information Technology (Seattle IT) operations. They assist in managing, tracking, and fulfilling all IT related goods in order for our staff to deploy and support technology operations. This includes device hardware and software, technology infrastructure, telecom, networking and server equipment, and mobile devices. Their services are critical to supply the equipment needed for all City departments to function. Seattle IT’s Asset Management essential personnel have been working on site throughout the COVID pandemic and are dedicated to ensuring no disruption in service. Every day, the job of the Asset Management team is to make purchases and manage the most essential equipment to the City.