Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celsius Announces Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets Player Spencer Dinwiddie

By Samantha Hurst
crowdfundinsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced on Thursday it has teamed up with Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie for cryptocurrency education and advancing the Celsius mission of financial independence through the blockchain. According to Celsius, the collaboration is aiming to build “awareness around the value of earning and lending” on the blockchain and advancing cryptocurrency as the asset class of the future.

www.crowdfundinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celsius Network#Cel Tokens#Cmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
Business
News Break
NBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAoklahoman.com

NBA playoff prop bets: Brooklyn Nets Bruce Brown props for 6/15/2021

Tuesday's NBA Playoffs slate features no shortage of betting opportunities, including the Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown prop bets. Let's take a look at the markets and lines for Brown in this postseason matchup. The over/under for Brown's points in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 11.5. So far this...
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets upgrade ‘determined’ James Harden to doubtful

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with injuries to two of their star players, but there is some optimism that James Harden could will his way back into the lineup. The team announced that Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 5. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden is “determined” to get cleared.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Spencer Dinwiddie deal makes sense with or without Kyle Lowry

This Toronto Raptors free agency period needs to involve a thorough investigation of the point guard market, as the potential departure of Kyle Lowry could leave a humungous hole in the middle of this squad. If the front office is in a gambling mood, they could choose to add Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
NBAwblzmedia.com

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant’s Legacy Is On the Line

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant lost Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon on the road by a final score of 107-96. The series is now tied at two games a piece and the momentum is switching over in a hurry. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets...
NBAchatsports.com

Injuries are catching up to the star-studded Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have their backs up against the wall after dropping two games in Milwaukee to the Bucks. In fact, Brooklyn is now considered the underdog in this series on most sportsbooks in the country. That’s what happens where there is so much uncertainty surrounding who will be in and out of the lineup.
NBASLAM

Spencer Dinwiddie Could Return For Nets in NBA Finals

Blazers GM Neil Olshey: First-Round Loss ‘Not a Product of the Roster’. The Brooklyn Nets are the most talented team in the NBA, headlined by a trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. They’ve also got a solid supporting cast with former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin as well as Joe Harris, Jeff Green and many others.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Bucks 107, Nets 96

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 34 points and 12 rebounds, the No. 3 seed Bucks defeated the No. 2 seed Nets, 107-96, in Game 4. Khris Middleton added 19 points and eight assists for the Bucks in the victory, while Kevin Durant tallied 28 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Nets in the losing effort. This best-of-seven series is now tied, 2-2.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Nets activate Jeff Green ahead of Game 4 vs. Bucks

Nets forward Jeff Green, still grappling with a left plantar fascia strain, has been activated for Sunday afternoon’s crucial Game 4 contest against the Bucks, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. The Nets lead the series 2-1. The 6-foot-8 tweener forward has been an effective role player for the Nets this...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Nets need to welcome on any Spencer Dinwiddie comeback bid

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets has been sidelined throughout the year after suffering a partial ACL tear back in December. The Nets guard wasn’t originally due to come back until next season. However, according to NY Daily News, if Brooklyn makes it to the NBA Finals, Dinwiddie hopes to return to make an impact for the championship round.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Nets Announce X-Ray Results For Kyrie Irving’s Ankle

When Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks limping, Brooklyn Nets fans collectively held their breath. For the time being, the team’s fanbase can let out a sigh of relief. According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, the X-rays on Irving’s right ankle came back negative. Head coach Steve...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Brooklyn Nets are benefiting from unprecedented depth

The Brooklyn Nets have championship aspirations this season and nothing but. In the NBA, the two most common ways of building championship teams are like this: you either have two stars with a lot of depth or have three stars with very little depth. LeBron James is an example of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 players underperforming versus the Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are in deep trouble after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets. Trailing by as many as 49 points in Monday night’s embarrassing 125-86 Game 2 loss, this team has looked extremely disinterested, unmotivated, and devoid of any energy from the moment this series tipped off. Although the roster is the exact same, excluding the injured Donte DiVincenzo, this is not the same team that conquered their playoff nemesis by sweeping the Miami Heat in the first round just over a week ago.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Team could make a run at Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie, NY Knicks. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) The NY Knicks will be exhausting every potential roster upgrade this offseason, one of which could be targeting Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency. NY Knicks: Is Spencer Dinwiddie a good fit?. The 2021 free agency class isn’t as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Is the Nets’ overwhelming trio bad for the NBA?

The Brooklyn Nets might be too good for the NBA. When Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both elected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 NBA offseason, it was an interesting experiment. Two former important stars on championship teams that hadn’t, as of yet, won championships on their own playing for a franchise that has been, for the most part, operating in the shadow of the other New York team.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Harden, Green, Dinwiddie, James

As we relayed on Sunday, All-Star guard James Harden will be unavailable on Monday night for Game 2 of Brooklyn’s series vs. Milwaukee. However, the Nets proved in Game 1 that they’re capable of beating the Bucks even without Harden, as Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today writes. Head coach Steve Nash believes all the injuries Brooklyn dealt with during the season helped prepare the team for such a scenario in the playoffs.