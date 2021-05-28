Celsius Announces Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets Player Spencer Dinwiddie
Celsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, announced on Thursday it has teamed up with Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie for cryptocurrency education and advancing the Celsius mission of financial independence through the blockchain. According to Celsius, the collaboration is aiming to build “awareness around the value of earning and lending” on the blockchain and advancing cryptocurrency as the asset class of the future.www.crowdfundinsider.com