Celsius Announces Collaboration With Brooklyn Nets Player Spencer Dinwiddie

The Milwaukee Bucks are in deep trouble after dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets. Trailing by as many as 49 points in Monday night’s embarrassing 125-86 Game 2 loss, this team has looked extremely disinterested, unmotivated, and devoid of any energy from the moment this series tipped off. Although the roster is the exact same, excluding the injured Donte DiVincenzo, this is not the same team that conquered their playoff nemesis by sweeping the Miami Heat in the first round just over a week ago.