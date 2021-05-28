Marvel's Armor Wars: What To Know About The Upcoming Disney+ Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Whenever a new installment of the Marvel movies is on the horizon, that typically means that it is time to review all the Marvel moves in order and make sure you are up to speed with the preceding events. However, with the Wednesday, June 9, premiere of Loki on Disney+ approaching soon, not everyone may have a chance to rewatch all the Marvel movies Loki has appeared in by then. Luckily, for those in need of a quick refresher or even fans of Tom Hiddleston with no prior knowledge of the MCU, we present this convenient guide of all the essential facts and moments to keep in mind when watching the upcoming series, starting with a glimpse into the God of Mischief’s true origins.