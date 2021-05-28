Cancel
Marvel's Armor Wars: What To Know About The Upcoming Disney+ Series

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 18 days ago
Although it’s been with us for over a decade now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe only seems to be gaining more momentum as time goes on. The franchise continues to dominate the box office but, this year, it’s also making its way to the small screen through a slew of television projects.. A few Marvel TV shows have aired, and many are in various stages of production, including Armor Wars. The Iron Man-adjacent series will see MCU veteran Don Cheadle return to take the lead as James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine, and the series could have lasting ramifications on the cinematic universe as a whole. With this, there are a few things you should know about Marvel’s Armor Wars TV show on Disney+.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

