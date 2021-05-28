Can acetaminophen use during pregnancy increase the risk of ADHD and autism symptoms in children?

As you may know, the body goes through many changes when pregnancy begins and throughout the duration of the pregnancy. This includes changes in the musculoskeletal system. Some common musculoskeletal aches and pains women experience during pregnancy include pelvic girdle pain (PGP) and pregnancy-related low back pain (PLBP). PGP is pain that arises in the joints of the pelvis, buttocks, groin, and tailbone and PLBP is pain that arises in the lumbar region between the ribs and buttocks, and may extend to the lower leg, foot and ankle. This pain can create functional limitations such as sleep disturbance and up to one-third of women discontinuing at least one daily task due to the pain.