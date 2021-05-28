Cancel
Women's Health

Can acetaminophen use during pregnancy increase the risk of ADHD and autism symptoms in children?

By Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recently published epidemiological study in the European Journal of Epidemiology, researchers confirmed that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy led to an increased risk of children displaying symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC). Paracetamol use during pregnancy. Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com. Previous studies on paracetamol...

www.news-medical.net
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Chronic medical conditions could increase the risk of severe COVID-19 among children

Prior medical history could exacerbate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptoms among children, suggests new research. The prevalence of medical conditions such as type 1 diabetes, cardiac and circulatory congenital anomalies, and obesity increased the severity of COVID-19 – caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection – among patients under 18 years old.
Women's Healthretailcrowd.co.uk

Therefore, taking paracetamol is risky during pregnancy

A link between paracetamol intake during pregnancy and symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children was found in a study of more than 70,000 children based on six European cohort studies. The research, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, was led by...
Ann Arbor, MIEurekAlert

Changes in pregnancy, birth rates during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Changes in pregnancy and birth rates before and after COVID-19 lockdown measures were estimated using electronic medical records. Authors: Molly J. Stout, M.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

ADHD Medications Associated With Reduced Risk Of Suicidality In Children With Significant Behavioral Symptoms

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, address a significant knowledge gap in childhood suicide risk and could inform suicide prevention strategies at a time when suicide among children is on the rise.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Iron deficiency anaemia in early pregnancy increases risk of heart defects, suggests new research

In animal models, iron deficient mothers had a greatly increased risk of having offspring with congenital heart disease (CHD). A team of University of Oxford researchers, funded by the British Heart Foundation, have identified an entirely new risk factor for congenital heart disease (CHD). Using an animal model system, researchers have shown that if the mother is severely iron deficient and anemic during early pregnancy, this greatly increases the risk that her offspring will have heart defects.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

5 conditions that can affect a pregnancy

Hearing the news that you are pregnant can bring excitement, but also anxiety of the unknown. A common fear for many women is having a high-risk pregnancy—when the mother or baby has risks factors or medical conditions during pregnancy. Research shows that 8% of all pregnancies are high risk. "It's...
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

ADHD medications may decrease suicidality risk in certain children

ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, address a significant knowledge gap in childhood suicide risk and could inform suicide prevention strategies at a time when suicide among children is on the rise.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Air pollution exposure during pregnancy may boost babies’ obesity risk

Women exposed to higher levels of air pollution during pregnancy have babies who grow unusually fast in the first months after birth, putting on excess fat that puts them at risk of obesity and related diseases later in life, new CU Boulder research shows. The study of Hispanic mother-child pairs,...
Breckenridge, MNDaily News

How your body changes during pregnancy

As you may know, the body goes through many changes when pregnancy begins and throughout the duration of the pregnancy. This includes changes in the musculoskeletal system. Some common musculoskeletal aches and pains women experience during pregnancy include pelvic girdle pain (PGP) and pregnancy-related low back pain (PLBP). PGP is pain that arises in the joints of the pelvis, buttocks, groin, and tailbone and PLBP is pain that arises in the lumbar region between the ribs and buttocks, and may extend to the lower leg, foot and ankle. This pain can create functional limitations such as sleep disturbance and up to one-third of women discontinuing at least one daily task due to the pain.
Women's Healthketteringhealth.org

From High-risk Pregnancy Specialist to High-risk Patient

At the beginning of March 2020, Dr. Hind Moussa entered the final weeks of her first pregnancy. An OB-GYN with Kettering Health, Dr. Moussa had years of experience in delivery rooms. As a specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, she helps manage high-risk pregnancies. But being pregnant and older than 35, she found herself navigating her own high-risk pregnancy.
Women's HealthNIH Director's Blog

Study suggests no association between antiseizure drugs used during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental problems in children at age 2

New findings published in JAMA Neurology suggest there is no difference in cognitive outcomes at age 2 among children of healthy women and children of women with epilepsy who took antiseizure medication during pregnancy. The findings are part of the large research project Maternal Outcomes and Neurodevelopmental Effects of Antiepileptic Drugs (MONEAD), which is a prospective, long-term study looking at outcomes in pregnant women with epilepsy and their children. The study was funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the National Institutes of Health.
Women's Healthhealthcanal.com

5 Over-The-Counter Medications Are Safe To Use During Pregnancy

Pregnancy can be really uncomfortable. Expectant moms might experience heartburn, nausea, rashes, pains, and that’s just the start. The source of the discomfort is often a minor issue, something you would take an over-the-counter medication like Tylenol for in any other situation. You have to wonder though, is that safe for the baby?
Bethesda, MDPosted by
UPI News

Study: Healthy eating during pregnancy lowers complication risk

If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks of pregnancy, along with estimates of what they ate in the previous three months.
PharmaceuticalsCapital Journal

Evidence points to vaccines safe during pregnancy

Clinical trials and medical studies have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant people. But online posts misrepresent unverified reports submitted to vaccine monitoring systems in the U.S. and Europe to misleadingly suggest “920 women” lost babies because they received COVID-19 vaccines. Full Story. The United States, the...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Stroke Risk Up for Offspring of Moms With HTN in Pregnancy

Link between maternal hypertension during pregnancy and ischemic heart disease in offspring did not persist in sibling analyses. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Offspring of mothers with hypertensive disorders during pregnancy (HDP) may have an increased risk for developing stroke later in life, according to a study presented at ESC Heart & Stroke 2021, the International Conference of the European Society of Cardiology Council on Stroke, held virtually from June 2 to 4.
Women's Healthhealthcanal.com

Protein In Urine During Pregnancy – Cause, Signs & Treatment

If you ever wondered why your doctor advises a urine test every time you have a prenatal appointment, that is because, urine test gives an idea to a healthcare provider about some common pregnancy health issues and helps detect protein in your urine, preeclampsia, and urinary tract infection. What is...
Women's HealthBabyCenter Blog

Vitamin B6 during pregnancy

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is vital to your baby's developing brain and nervous system. Vitamin B6 also helps your baby metabolize protein and carbohydrates. It's important for you, too: Vitamin B6 helps your body metabolize protein and carbohydrates and form new red blood cells, antibodies, and neurotransmitters. Some...