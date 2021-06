Liam Payne went on Instagram Live and filled fans in about a recent call he had with Harry Styles. Now, One Direction fans think a band reunion is more possible than ever!. Even though the guys from One Direction went their separate ways after the band’s hiatus in 2015, they still keep in touch. In fact, Liam Payne and Harry Styles recently spoke on the phone, and Liam gave some details about the conversation during an Instagram Live session. “I did speak to Harry and it was really lovely,” Liam confirmed. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or one of us is in trouble, I feel like.”