Weekly Roundup, Friday 28 May 2021

Trading on FX and interest rate markets mostly remained order driven in a long drawn-out countdown to tomorrow’s Fed policy decision. Quite an impressive series of US eco data, including retail sales, producer prices, Empire State manufacturing survey, production data and NAHB home builders confidence in theory provided the final pieces for the Fed to fine-tune its policy assessment. However, the overall message from the data was mixed and doesn’t make things easier for the Fed. Activity data were tentatively weaker than expected. Monthly retail sales declined more than expected (-1.3% M/M headline, -0.7% M/M control group) but this decline followed a strong month of March and an upwardly revised April release. The US Empire State manufacturing survey eased from 24.3 to 17.4. Activity and order data are off recent peaks. Price subindices stay high but don’t accelerate further. Expectations remained constructive, including for the labor market subseries. May PPI prices again printed slightly higher than expected, both for the headline (6.8% Y/Y) as for some core measures (ex food, energy and trade 5.3% Y/Y, but the surprise was in line with last week’s CPI). The market reaction to the data was muted. US yields returned from red to green resulting in a modest curve steepening, with the 30-y rising 2 bp. The US 10-y yield returned to the 1.50% psychological barrier. German yields also stay in consolidation modus, rising up to 1.5bp. Peripheral bonds continue to profit from the low volatility environment with 10-y spreads versus Germany narrowing up to 2 bp for Greece and Portugal. The EU today launched its debut NGEU 10-y bond to finance its recovery fund. It raised €20 bln, well above earlier indications. The sale attracted €142 bln buying interest and printed at MS-2. (European) equities continue their gradual but protracted uptrend with the EuroStoxx50 touching another cycle top. This also applies for brent oil ($ 73.60p/b).