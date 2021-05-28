Kevin Healy on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream episode 16: ETH not meant to write apps on

We all know what a dollar bill looks like. We know what a penny looks like. But what about a bitcoin?. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin and ethereum have risen in popularity in recent years, introducing a host of new terminology and concepts to the public that can be tough to visualize and troubling to understand. A 2017 CNBC poll found that 33 percent of Americans hadn’t seen, read or heard anything about Bitcoin. And 44 percent had said they had seen, read or heard “just some” about it.