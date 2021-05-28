Kevin Healy on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream episode 16: ETH not meant to write apps on
Computer programmer and investor Kevin Healy has been publishing cryptocurrency and Bitcoin explainers on his YouTube channel in the last five years. Healy, whose earlier work includes a series of explainers about Ethereum recently released a video titled “Why I believe Craig Wright is Satoshi.” “It’s been on my mind for a long time,” he tells Kurt Wuckert Jr. in reference to making the video. “I just feel so bad for Craig, people are just not giving him the respect he deserves.”coingeek.com