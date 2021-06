Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're still on the hunt for cute dresses to wear this summer, we've got one more option to add to your list: the MSBASIC Sleeveless Strappy Summer Dress. This affordable pick has been called "fabulous, true-to-color," and downright obsession-worthy by shoppers who have continually come back for more of the 37 available prints. In fact, one person said it was one of their "favorite online clothing purchases ever."