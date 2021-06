After all adult residents of the Brazilian city of Serrana were offered a trial Sinovac vaccine, deaths have decreased by 95% in the community. On top of the falling death rates, the city of 46,000 has also seen hospitalizations go down by 86% and symptomatic cases go down by 80%, the Associated Press reported. The improvements have established Serrana as a unique refuge from the increasing outbreaks and uncertainty in other parts of the world.