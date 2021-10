With the legalization of marijuana in New York State, employers now have to abide by new rules when it comes to marijuana use by employees. The New York Department of Labor recently released guidelines for companies when it comes to their workers' recreational use of cannabis. The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act has amended Section 201-D of the New York Labor Law now that marijuana is legal for adult recreational use in the state,

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO