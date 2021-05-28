Grandview Heights Roundup: Young Bobcats baseball team never backed down

Coach Tyler Fitzgerald knew the hand he was dealt heading into his sixth year leading the Grandview Heights baseball program. The Bobcats were both inexperienced and young as they worked their way through a schedule of talented MSL-Ohio Division programs. They lost their first 11 contests but finished 8-18 overall, falling 3-2 at top-seeded Worthington Christian on May 19 in their Division III district tournament opener. Grandview lost to the Warriors 6-3 on April 9 and 9-6 on April 13 in league play.