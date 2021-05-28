Office of Public Art to address environmental issues with OPA Live! Instagram series
Environmentalism has inspired artists for decades, with songwriters, filmmakers, artists, and others using their skills to lament humankind's neglect of the planet. This summer, the Pittsburgh Office of Public Art will invite a number of guests to take over the organization's Instagram account for OPA Live!, a new series offering perspectives from artists and advocates working to combat air and water pollution and more in the region.www.pghcitypaper.com