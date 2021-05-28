Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales for Luggage, Clothing, Beauty, and Outdoor Gear

By Madison Flage r
cntraveler.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a good chance you'll be celebrating Memorial Day Weekend somewhere other than your backyard this year, so it's understandable if holiday weekend shopping isn't top of mind. Good news, though: Perhaps in anticipation of shoppers not being so glued to their computer this time around, retailers have extended sales well beyond the three-day weekend. Below, we've curated a list of Memorial Day sales that are already live—some of which keep going well into next week—so you can shop at your leisure. You'll find sales on comfortable clothing and shoes, luggage, beauty products, travel accessories, and more from some of our favorite brands—REI, Eberjey, Paravel, and Calpak among them.

www.cntraveler.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Atkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Beauty Brands#Clothing#Camping#Rei#Nordstrom#Zappos#Universal Standard#Peruvian#Teva#Mdw#Turkish#State#Jumper Photo#Steamline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Adidas
Related
LifestyleZDNet

Best carry-on luggage 2021: Top picks for travelers

Business travel is not only optional for many corporations in today's economy, it's a necessity. Even though the pandemic of 2020 wrought economic havoc on travel and tourism -- a $4.5 trillion loss in global GDP -- the business show must go on. Domestic and international business travel is still a reality for many employees.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

This week, find great deals on Goal Zero, Stanley, Reebok, SPOT, and more. Goal Zero Yeti 200X Portable Power Station: $240 (20% Off) Goal Zero’s Yeti power stations are the easiest way to take connectivity on the go. With enough power to recharge a laptop four times, or a smartphone 16 times, this power station includes two USB connections, one 12V connection, one 120W connection, and more. The station charges via solar panels, from a car, or from a wall connection.
ShoppingCNN

The best Memorial Day deals still live: 150+ sales you can still shop

(CNN) — Memorial Day may have come and passed, but you can still score great deals from more than 150 retailers that have extended their weekend deals. Here, we’ve compiled all the Memorial Day sales that are still live. Major retailers. Amazon: The online mega-retailer is helping you get ready...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon Memorial Day Deals Still Available on Travel Gear

The summer travel season has officially kicked off and this year summer vacations are going to be a lot different than last year. But whether you're camping in the mountains or visiting family back in your hometown, you'll need a few things to make your plans go smoothly. Right now, deep discounts are still available from Amazon's Memorial Day Sale to take advantage of while checking items off the packing list no matter what your travel style is.
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best kids’ summer clothes of 2021

When it comes to summer clothes for kids, there are plenty of cool and comfortable options. But to get the most out of your purchase, choosing summer clothes with UV sun protection is a smart investment. Not only does UV protective clothing reduce exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays, but it...
ApparelComplex

Best Online Clothing Stores For Men

Thanks to the internet, it has never been easier to shop for new clothes. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home anymore to cop some Supreme, Off-White, and whatever else it is you want. But with hundreds of online stores at your disposal, sometimes it can seem impossible to settle on where you should be spending your time and money.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Best Prime Day Deals on Fishing Gear

Fishing requires equipment—a lot of it. Most anglers have fishing supplies specific to the types of bodies of water they’re fishing, as well as the species they’re targeting. Owning the correct fishing equipment is crucial to both catching fish and having fun on the water. But fishing gear can be expensive, so it pays to search for the best deals online for fishing gear—and when you find a good deal, don’t hesitate to set the hook.
Beauty & Fashionwesternmassnews.com

Best beauty buys for 2021

There are so many beauty products on the market today, it can be hard to decide which ones to add to your routine, so the editors at InStyle magazine spoke to dozens of experts in the industry to find the best hair, skin, and makeup products that deserve your attention. (Editor's Note: InStyle is produced by Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Western Mass News)
ShoppingNBC News

30 best outdoor Father's Day gifts in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Regardless of the extent...
Apparellivesaildie.com

Clothing Sale Clearance at RNZYS

Our mates at Doyle Sails have let us in on a Clothing Sale this weekend at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron! There’s a massive 60% off selected items of MUSTO gear, so get on down and prepare yourself for winter!
Shoppingdealnews

Backcountry National Get Outdoors Day Sale

Not to look a gift horse in the mouth – it's a fine sale – but I can't see any indication that today is National Get Outdoors Day. It is, however, National Donald Duck Day, so buying a T-shirt, jaunty hat, and absolutely no pants is still the correct way to celebrate. Shop Now at Backcountry.
Retailinsideradio.com

Retailers Leverage Radio To Plug Memorial Day Holiday Sales.

With Americans in spring planting, mulching and fix-up mode, the Home Depot more than tripled its radio spot volume in the week leading up to the Memorial Day holiday. The home improvement retailer aired 70,823 spots for the week of May 24-30, rocketing up the Media Monitors tally to No. 1 from No. 3 the week prior and No. 26 the week before that.
AmazonOrlando Sentinel

The best outdoor blankets of 2021

Roughing it in the great outdoors doesn’t seem so bad if you have the ideal blanket to keep you warm and comfortable. The outdoor blanket is an often-missed piece of camping equipment that can serve a multitude of needs. It provides freedom to move and is considered the sister to the sleeping bag. Outdoor blankets are available in a variety of sizes with a multitude of material options. With so many options, there are quality outdoor blankets for every consumer.
Gear Patrol

Headed on Vacation? Shop These Luggage Sales Before You Go

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. After spending the past year and change at home, it is no secret that we're all itching to head out on vacation. Airline travel is picking back up, beaches are busy and a hot summer is sure to inspire people to get out and about for the first time in a while.
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Best Patchwork Clothing to Wear in 2021

Patchwork is everywhere right now, there’s no way around it. The style that used to be reserved for a select group of cult Japanese labels has expertly ridden the wave of upcycled and conscious garments to become one of the most prevalent trends in luxury fashion right now. It just so happens that this month is Conscious Month at Browns, too, so you'll be seeing a lot of patchwork at the luxury retailer for the coming weeks. Compounding the rising popularity of patchwork is a set of young labels revitalizing the old-time Americana style.
LifestyleFast Company

Colorful clothing from Cotopaxi, stylish hiking boots, and other outdoor gear Fast Company editors love

Wind Power Cotopaxi’s latest windbreaker is made from repurposed fabrics. Created by Salt Lake City–based outdoor gear company Cotopaxi, the water-resistant Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker is constructed from leftover polyester from other companies’ production runs—which means that all of the jacket’s bright color combos are limited edition. The Teca comes with a formfitting hood and a front kangaroo pocket. ($80, cotopaxi.com)