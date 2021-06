With so much still unknown about their long-term symptoms, some stage artists look at the newly accelerating pace and expectations of their field with ambivalence. When COVID-19 first ripped through the theatre community last spring, the consequences of having close-knit ensembles and staff rehearse and work in cramped spaces was widespread infection. Across the country, as people scrambled to get tests or flights back home, the New York theatre community rallied to raise money for the Actor’s Fund, provide digital entertainment to distract from bad news and boredom, and support and uplift those who were ill, hospitalized, or even lost someone to COVID.