MLW Open Draft Round Two: Alex Kane signs, Lawlor stays

Over the past few weeks, Major League Wrestling (MLW) has been on a short hiatus in-between seasons, but that doesn’t mean the company is slowing down momentum. With the last season ending with former Lucha Underground leader Dario Cueto emerging in MLW as the mysterious Cesar Duran, the owner of Azteca Underground and the man trying to topple MLW. With MLW on a break until it returns to broadcast, the roster is being drafted weekly into factions of an impending war, with teams from MLW, Azteca Underground, American Top Team, and others are now recruiting “free agents”, both previously part of MLW or new additions. The first pick saw MLW add former ROH World Champion Davey Richards to their first set of names, Gino Medina and The Von Erichs (Azteca Underground announced Mil Muertes). In Round 2, “Filthy” Tom Lawler, King Mo, and Gringo Loco returned to MLW, while American Top Team announced indie star Alex Kane. The third round came on Thursday, which saw Savio Vega and Zenshi return to MLW, as well as two rising stars out of the past year, in US indie sensation Lee Moriarty and Mexican standout Aramis.