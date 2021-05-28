Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Summit High honors boys lacrosse seniors in senior night loss to Aspen

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit High School boys lacrosse program honored eight seniors at Thursday night’s 10-4 home loss to Aspen at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Matty Marks said the 0-5 team entered the game with a focus on building off their previous game as they searched for their first victory of the season. Summit’s continuity and ability to possess looked strong early, and the Tigers won the time of possession edge in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Still, the Tigers could not convert on the opening time of possession, and Aspen midfielder Judd Gurtman led the Skiers’ offense to an early lead.

www.summitdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Sports
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
Summit County, CO
Sports
Summit County, CO
Education
City
Breckenridge, CO
Aspen, CO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Summit#Tigers#Covid#Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related