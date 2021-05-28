Summit High honors boys lacrosse seniors in senior night loss to Aspen

The Summit High School boys lacrosse program honored eight seniors at Thursday night’s 10-4 home loss to Aspen at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Matty Marks said the 0-5 team entered the game with a focus on building off their previous game as they searched for their first victory of the season. Summit’s continuity and ability to possess looked strong early, and the Tigers won the time of possession edge in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Still, the Tigers could not convert on the opening time of possession, and Aspen midfielder Judd Gurtman led the Skiers’ offense to an early lead.