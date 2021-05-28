Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Video: Austin cops defy flames, rescue man moments before truck explodes

police1.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A man was pulled from a burning pickup truck just before it exploded at a South Austin apartment complex on Monday, Austin fire officials said. Firefighters, Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin police officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to The Enclave apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Stassney Lane, just west of South First Street, after receiving reports of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames with a person trapped inside.

www.police1.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Accident#Austin Travis County#Dell Seton Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
newsradioklbj.com

Austin hiker falls 40 feet off cliff

An Austin hiker fell 40 feet off a cliff while on the trails near Spyglass and Barton Skyway this morning. Austin Travis County EMS tweets the adult patient was STAR flighted to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
whdh.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

First of several virtual meetings held to gather feedback in search for next Austin police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday afternoon was the first of five chances this week for Austinites to tell City of Austin recruiters what they want in their next police chief. Greg Nelson, with the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates, told community members that this will be an inclusive process and he encouraged candid feedback. He reiterated City Manager Spencer Cronk's message about change being difficult but that, at the same time, it could also bring opportunity.