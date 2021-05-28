Black Knight to Acquire Top of Mind Networks, Adding AI-Driven Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem

Many companies are exploring advanced automation as an essential part of how we address our new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of business and how we work. One example is YouTube, which serves over a billion hours of video daily for 2 billion logged-in users. In a recent blog post, the company noted that with fewer people in its offices around the world, automation software is doing more content moderation. “We have started relying more on technology to help with some of the work normally done by [content] reviewers,” the company said.