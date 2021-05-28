Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Black Knight to Acquire Top of Mind Networks, Adding AI-Driven Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Knight, Inc. , an award-winning software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), developer of Surefire, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry, for approximately $250 million in cash. Top of Mind was previously majority owned by Primus Capital, with significant minority ownership by the company’s original founders.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Personalized Marketing#Mortgage Lender#Marketing Campaigns#Black Knight Inc#Surefire#Primus Capital#Crm#Digital#Realtor#Paragon Mls#Marketing Technology News#Martech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Iterate.ai Reports Nearly 300% Growth as Demand for Fast, AI-Powered Digital Innovation Accelerates Across Industries

Iterate.ai, whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to identify signals within trends, monitor millions of emerging technologies, and build pilot-ready applications up to 10x faster, announced 283% revenue growth over the past three years on the strength of advanced solutions, vertical expansion, and new partnerships. “The competitive pressure to deliver innovative...
SoftwareVentureBeat

DataRobot adds automated AI reports, Snowflake integration

DataRobot, a platform that aims to bring AI technologies to enterprises, today announced its second major platform release, DataRobot version 7.1. With the introduction of MLOps management agents, time series model enhancements, and automated AI reports, the goal is to enable organizations to drive business outcomes with AI and accelerate customers’ time to value, the company says.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simpli.fi Shortlisted for Masterclassing 2021 Effective Digital Marketing Awards

Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, announced that the company is shortlisted for the Masterclassing 2021 Effective Digital Marketing Awards in the Most Effective Retail Campaign and Most Effective Attribution Solution categories. The Masterclassing Effective Digital Marketing Awards are selected by a judging panel of leading global brand marketers and celebrate distinction in digital marketing across 28 categories.
Internetmartechseries.com

BigCommerce Gives Merchants Control of Their Data with Launch of Big Open Data Solutions

BigCommerce , a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the global launch of Big Open Data Solutions, a full product suite featuring both native and best-of-breed partner data solutions that give merchants the ability to aggregate, analyze, understand and use online store data to gain insight into customer behavior to enhance decision-making and improve business performance.
Businessmartechseries.com

Teklink International Inc. Launches Cloud Nucleus an Innovative Cloud IaaS Support Service To Solve Companies’ Challenges In Managing their IT Infrastructure

A Trusted Analytics And Planning Partner For Cloud Analytics And Planning Solutions. TekLink International Inc., (“TekLink”) a respected leader in Cloud Platforms, Planning Solutions, and Data Analytics, is proud to announce the launch of Cloud Nucleus. TekLink’s Cloud Nucleus innovative service and platform enables companies to migrate the management of their IT infrastructure to the Cloud with ease and peace of mind.
Businessmartechseries.com

OpenText Named a Leader in Content Platforms

According to analyst report, “OpenText has a strong focus on integration with essential employee productivity and enterprise applications”. OpenText™, today announced OpenText™ Extended ECM has been named a leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021. OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of support for team or project workspaces, packaged applications, integration and interoperability, and lifecycle management.
Businessmartechseries.com

Backcountry.com, LLC Selects Amperity TOutdoor Retailer Will Use Amperity’s Best-In-Class Customer Data Platform To Grow Business, Improve Customer Serviceo Fuel Customer Data Strategy

Outdoor retailer will use Amperity’s best-in-class customer data platform to grow business, improve customer service. Amperity, a leading customer data platform, announced today a partnership with Backcountry, the premier online specialty retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, in which it will deploy its data services to manage and unify the brand’s first-party customer data. Backcountry will leverage Amperity’s best-in-class data management and customer analytics capabilities to build a better customer data foundation, drive revenue while continually improving customer experience.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fuze Announces Partnership With Verint To Power Customer Engagement For The Global Enterprise

Fuze Contact Center with Verint Workforce Management enhances integrations to streamline contact center scheduling and forecasting’. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced a new partnership with Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, to provide global enterprises with a seamless communications and collaboration experience through integrated cloud workforce management and contact center solutions. Fuze Contact Center customers will now have access to integrations with Verint Workforce Management solutions to streamline contact center scheduling and forecasting.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Google Cloud Expands Strategic Relationship with Johnson Controls to Run Business Systems on Sustainable Cloud Infrastructure

Google Cloud announced an expanded relationship with Johnson Controls that will involve the leading building technology and solutions company running SAP’s Enterprise Resource Planning Central Component (ECC) environment on Google Cloud. Migrating its SAP ECC environment to the cloud has helped Johnson Controls modernize some of its most critical business systems and applications at scale, and will expand the company’s use of sustainable cloud infrastructure.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Qumu Launches 360-Degree Video on Demand for Fully Immersive Enterprise Video Experience

Qumu Corporation , a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the addition of 360° video on demand (VOD) to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform. The platform—which enables the creation, management and delivery of live and on-demand video—now gives users the tools to create even richer video content using the 360-degree VOD capability. As a result, organizations can further enhance employee and customer engagement while leveraging Qumu’s trusted security, editing, analytics and storage capabilities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Gartner Names Authomize as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Identity-First Security

Authomize, the first Identity and Security Management Platform (IDSM), announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in the Identity-First Security category. In their report, Gartner’s analysts write that, “What is cool about Authomize is that it is the first CIEM vendor to offer a bigger set of capabilities that is more aligned with IGA challenges and broader identity security management.”
Technologyaithority.com

AI, CDPs and the Future of Customer Experience in 2021

Customer Data Platforms (CDP) are state-of-the-art for marketers who want to connect meaningfully with their customers. But AI can take CDPs even further. Imagine being on a fishing boat, miles offshore. You have no electronics, no idea where you are in relation to the shore and no clue whether the fish you wish to catch are anywhere close.
Businessmartechseries.com

International Conversational AI Digital Messaging Services Provider, OutPLEX, Announces New Brands and Scales Further with New Client Additions

OutPLEX, a pioneer in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and digital messaging outsourcing, announces new enterprise company brand additions contracted for messaging and voice to messaging services at scale. OutPLEX grew by 127% in 2020 and is on a trajectory to significantly increase in 2021 as well. OutPLEX, a pioneer in...
SoftwareCIO

AI-Powered Automation is Enterprise Automation 2.0

Many companies are exploring advanced automation as an essential part of how we address our new normal. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of business and how we work. One example is YouTube, which serves over a billion hours of video daily for 2 billion logged-in users. In a recent blog post, the company noted that with fewer people in its offices around the world, automation software is doing more content moderation. “We have started relying more on technology to help with some of the work normally done by [content] reviewers,” the company said.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

ICE Mortgage Technology Acquires eVault Tech From DocMagic

ICE Mortgage Technology will integrate newly acquired eVault technology into its Encompass eClose platform. ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced it will release an eVault solution for secure storage of digital mortgages and notes, based upon technology acquired from DocMagic, Inc.
Technologymartechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan Presents 3 Emerging Technologies and Use Cases to Fast-track Digital Transformation

Webinar will explore how digital software solutions can enable organizations and industries to create value for stakeholders. With digital transformation and new technologies already disrupting multiple industries, organizations today must strive to innovate for the future to create value and drive better business outcomes. Although digital transformation is a key priority for most enterprises, they face challenges in adapting and aligning the innovation agenda with their business goals.
Softwaremartechseries.com

MediaPlatform Smartpath Critical for Managing Complexity of Delivering Video to Hybrid Workforces

MediaPlatform’s Smartpath intelligent video distribution and failover solution is yielding new benefits to customers as their employees have transitioned to hybrid in-office and remote work arrangements that have increased network traffic and the number of employees accessing corporate resources from mobile devices and home networks,. Marketing Technology News: Vericast Survey:...
Businessmartechseries.com

Berenson Capital Acquires Interactive Digital Solutions

Berenson Capital, a sector-focused private equity practice investing in Software and Technology-enabled Services businesses, announced that it has acquired video collaboration and telehealth solutions provider Interactive Digital Solutions (IDS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. IDS is a leading provider of cloud-based video communications solutions to enterprises, healthcare systems...