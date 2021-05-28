Black Knight to Acquire Top of Mind Networks, Adding AI-Driven Marketing Automation to Integrated Mortgage Technology Ecosystem
Black Knight, Inc. , an award-winning software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), developer of Surefire, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation system for the mortgage industry, for approximately $250 million in cash. Top of Mind was previously majority owned by Primus Capital, with significant minority ownership by the company’s original founders.martechseries.com