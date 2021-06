To the editor: I lived in Hamilton Acres for over 40 years. I have voted in many GVEA elections. I don’t remember any candidate who did not want to work to keep the electricity rates as low as possible. That is not a selling point for a candidate. I am very impressed with the in-depth knowledge that new board members must acquire when they are elected onto the GVEA board. Gary Newman has gone above and beyond in learning this information.