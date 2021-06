BRODNAX, Va. - The four steers at Little Buckets Farm Sanctuary are several hundred yards away, clear across the green Brunswick County pasture before Susan Klingenberg calls them over to the weathered, wooden fence she stands behind. Bucket, Bailey, Miles, and Journey come galloping across the field, eager to investigate. Bailey, a black Holstein mix, is thoroughly massive and towers over his friends. Bucket, a brown Jersey, is the sanctuary’s namesake and Miles and Journey were born on a small dairy farm in Vermont. They’re kind, curious, playful, and now internationally known for knocking a big, rainbow-colored ball around the farm, among many other leisurely antics. If Klingenberg, the Little Buckets founder, hadn’t rescued them, none of them would be alive.