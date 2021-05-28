Cancel
Study shows hostile work environments are global heartache for cardiologists

By Science X staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a global survey of nearly 6,000 cardiologists conducted by Johns Hopkins Medicine and the American College of Cardiology, researchers found that as many as 44% of those polled report experiencing a hostile work environment (HWE) at some point in their careers. Based on this finding and others reported in a recent study assessing the survey responses, the researchers suggest that HWE—characterized by emotional harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment or any combination of the three—has an adverse effect on professional and patient interactions and relationships, raises concerns about the well-being of those impacted and may threaten the quality of patient care provided.

