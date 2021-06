The Dallas Cowboys are at it again. For the second time in four years, the team has remodeled their corner back position group. It wasn't all that long ago when the team relied on players like Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne to handle the outside corner duties, while Orlando Scandrick held down the slot. Both Carr and Claiborne cost the Cowboys dearly, one in terms of salary cap money and the other in terms of draft resources. While they weren't dreadful, neither lived up to their expectations. Scandrick had a very solid nine-year career with the Cowboys before father time eventually caught up to him.