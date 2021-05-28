Cancel
Want to reduce your depression risk? Wake up an hour earlier

By University of Colorado at Boulder
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person's risk of major depression by 23%, suggests a sweeping new genetic study published May 26 in the journal JAMA Psychiatry. The study of 840,000 people, by researchers at University of Colorado Boulder and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, represents some of the strongest evidence yet that chronotype—a person's propensity to sleep at a certain time —influences depression risk.

