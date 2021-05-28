Want to reduce your depression risk? Wake up an hour earlier

Getting enough sleep is one key component to promoting mental health, but when, specifically, you clock those hours may have more influence on your psyche than what was previously known. A recently published study in JAMA Psychiatry found that shifting your sleep schedule back just one hour—that is, going to bed one hour earlier and then waking up one hour earlier—corresponded to a 23 percent lower risk of depression. This makes the possibility of improved mental health one potential scientific benefit of waking up early.