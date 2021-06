There is little debate about what President Joe Biden's recent budget proposal represents. The headline figures speak for themselves: $6 trillion in federal spending this year, rising to more than $8 trillion in a decade, with deficits totaling at least $1.3 trillion every year in the process. It's a budget plan that The New York Times—in a news article, not an opinion piece—recently described as a call for "a permanent increase in the size of the federal footprint on the U.S. economy" and "an attempt to expand the size and scope of federal engagement in Americans' daily lives."