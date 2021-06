BETHESDA, Md. — Learning a new skill is a great way to enrich your life, challenge oneself, and keep the mind sharp. Of course, perfecting a new craft is almost always easier said than done. We’ve all given up on a project or new hobby out of sheer frustration at some point. If you’ve been struggling to master a certain activity, researchers from the National Institutes of Health recommend taking some short breaks to recharge the mind.