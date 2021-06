The founder Troy Hunt also made a formal public statement that the platform will receive the exposed passwords the FBI finds in its investigations. Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), this free website used by millions of people to check whether all their credentials have been exposed, has open sourced its code base, announced by founder Troy Hunt today.Troy Hunt at first mentioned the plans to open source the HIBP code base last summer. Now, as the requests for the website’s Pwned Passwords approached 1 billion per month, he has confirmed that it is officially open source through the .NET Foundation, an independent 501(c) non-profit organization.