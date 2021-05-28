Cancel
Movies

Downton Abbey star's new film The Duke looks like an instant classic - trailer

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode are set to stat in The Duke, an upcoming British comedy-drama based on a true story of Kempton Bunton, a retired bus driver who stole a masterpiece from the National Gallery in order to ransom it for charity. The Duke's...

www.hellomagazine.com
Helen Mirren
Jim Broadbent
Matthew Goode
#Downton Abbey#Instant Classic#Film#British
