Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * From this afternoon to Saturday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest near 16 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.