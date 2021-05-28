Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * From this afternoon to Saturday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest near 16 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kaufman County, TX
City
Greenville, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Quinlan, TX
County
Rockwall County, TX
City
Kaufman, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#South Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for George Floyd's murder

SOON: Derek Chauvin's sentencing hearing will begin. Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, or 1:30 p.m. CT. Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder,...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.