Crowds Flock to ‘Spiral Jetty,’ Warhol NFTs Net $3.38 M., and More: Morning Links from May 28, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. WITH MUSEUMS SHUTTERED DURING COVID LOCKDOWNS, Robert Smithson’s Spiral Jetty (1970) in Utah’s Great Salt Lake became a hot ticket. One day in March of 2020, some 700 vehicles visited the remote site, the Art Newspaper reports. “There was a big increase in visitors during the pandemic, but the uptick has continued,” Kelly Kivland, a former Dia Art Foundation curator, said. (Dia helps care for the storied earthwork; Kivland was just named chief curator of the Wexner Center in Columbus, Ohio.) It sounds like people are behaving themselves while visiting, but Box Elder County has snapped up 10 acres nearby to add parking and toilets—a thoughtful move.

