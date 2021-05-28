Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 18:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.