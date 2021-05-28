Cancel
Hunt County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hunt by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 18:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * Until Saturday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Hunt, TX
City
Greenville, TX
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
