Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Sheriff: Students, adult storm classroom, attack teenager

By Associated Press
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office says eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl. News outlets report the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says the plan entailed one of the school’s students to allow the group inside Southern Guilford High School on Tuesday.

www.wwaytv3.com
View All 22 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High-speed chase led by 13-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Police say that a stolen car that officers chased at high speeds this weekend apparently was driven by a 13-year-old boy. On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro was spotted by a High Point Police Department officer on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in east High Point. The officer tried to stop the car near the intersection with Triangle Lake Road, but the driver sped away, police Lt. J.S. Crouse said.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:. Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 688 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 991,956. There were a total of 15,715 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Raleigh, NCRegister Citizen

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Wrongfully convicted US brothers to receive $84 mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. McCollum and Brown pursued a federal civil rights case and a jury on Friday awarded them a total of $84 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages and interest.