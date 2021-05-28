Cancel
The London Lawyer Briefing: New Leaders For a New Age

By Paul Hodkinson
Law.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could be easy to assume that the recent spate of female law firm leadership appointments are simply reflective of the industry’s diversity efforts. Just this week another woman has taken one of the top jobs at another major international law firm. Karen Davies has become Ashurst’s first female global chair following on from similar appointments at firms including Linklaters, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Herbert Smith Freehills and Hogan Lovells.

Global Cybersecurity, Eric Botts, is the keynote speaker at the International Society for Mexico Energy (ISME) networking luncheon on June 16. Botts’ topic will be “Cybersecurity – No Longer Just a Threat!”. The retired Foreign Service officer built a distinguished career. It includes having served as information systems security officer...