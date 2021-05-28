The London Lawyer Briefing: New Leaders For a New Age

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and the Peruvian government signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the return to Peru, for the benefit of the citizens of Peru and particularly the Indigenous communities of Peru, of the “Echenique Disc,” a pre-Inka gold ornament recognized as the symbol of the city of Cusco. The memorandum was signed by Machel Monenerkit, acting director of the National Museum of the American Indian; Ambassador Allan Wagner, minister of foreign affairs for Peru; Alejandro Neyra, minister of culture for Peru; and Victor Boluarte, mayor of the Provincial Municipality of Cusco. The Peruvian ambassador to the United States, Hugo de Zela, took possession of the disc at the ambassador’s residency in Washington, D.C., today, June 15.