The London Lawyer Briefing: New Leaders For a New Age
It could be easy to assume that the recent spate of female law firm leadership appointments are simply reflective of the industry’s diversity efforts. Just this week another woman has taken one of the top jobs at another major international law firm. Karen Davies has become Ashurst’s first female global chair following on from similar appointments at firms including Linklaters, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Herbert Smith Freehills and Hogan Lovells.www.law.com