Another e-scooter brand is rolling onto the scene – this time allowing users to rent out their own personal scooter for a flat monthly fee. E-scooter company Unagi is launching a scooter rental service across the region Thursday, bringing their Model One e-scooter to D.C., Northern Virginia, parts of Montgomery County. Unlike the myriad other scooter fleets in D.C., like Lime, Skip, and Spin, whose monthly subscription packages guarantee free rides on publicly shared scooters, Unagi is marketing a scooter-leasing service that gives riders their own personal scooter for $49 a month. Instead of letting scooters loose on the street, Unagi will ship a scooter to a user’s home.