4th stimulus check: Will there be another payment in 2021?
With President Joe Biden and Congress now working out the details of the next two stimulus bills, could Washington agree on a fourth stimulus check by the end of 2021? The IRS continues to send out the third stimulus checks -- so far, the agency has sent nearly 167 million payments for $391 billion since the American Rescue Plan was passed. But as that last round of pandemic aid wraps up, some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth payment -- either as a one-time check or a recurring payment.www.msn.com