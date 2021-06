You may not be able to walk on water but the Lift eFoil, a surfboard powered by an electric propeller, will let you soar over the seas. Now, Isabella, Puerto Rico-based family-owned company, has launched its 2021 line-up – the LIFT2, LIFT3, and LIFT3 Elite. The new line’s varying price points make eFoiling that much more affordable. Previously, the Lift eFoil was only available for US $12,000. Prices now range from US $10,900 for the LIFT2 to US $14,000 for the LIFT3 Elite. Plus, these new models offer greater durability, maneuverability, battery life, and speed, along with upgraded construction, new board sizes, dynamic wing options, and enhanced electronics and propulsion.