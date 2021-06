A premium TV series that was filmed in the region is about to make its season debut. We all know the Hudson Valley has become a premier destination for TV shows and movies to be filmed at. Now, one of the multiple projects that have been filmed here has its release date. Billions, on Showtime, will premiere the second part of its fifth season on Sunday, September 5, at 9 p.m. The fifth season part two will have five episodes, according to Deadline. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season.