Perry County, OH

Southeast District Baseball Coaches Association releases all-district squads

 18 days ago

WAVERLY – The Southeast District Baseball Coaches Association released its all-district squads on May 27, and once again Perry County is well represented. In Division I/II, six Generals made the lists along with four Panthers. For Sheridan, Nate Johnson was the lone representative on the first team while Jesse Gillenwater, Chris Brison and Caden Sheridan all took second-team honors. To round it out for the Generals, Tyler Talbot and Ethan Malone were named honorable mention.

