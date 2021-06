Roger Federer makes his latest return to the tour on clay in Geneva this week but his thoughts are very much on the grass-court season and Wimbledon.The 20-time grand-slam champion underwent two knee operations last year and spent more than 12 months on the sidelines.He played two matches at the ATP tournament in Doha in March before returning to the practice court for another two months of training.Federer, who turns 40 in August, will play the Geneva Open in his home country and the French Open later this month as he attempts to get fully back in the swing of...