Several road closures are planned this weekend with the potential to cause delays for drivers in the Druid City. The portion of McFarland Boulevard that runs directly beneath the crimson arch bridge at Exit 73 of Interstate 20/59 will be closed from 11 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. ALDOT plans to finish tensioning cables and installing lighting on the arch bridge, and law enforcement will be on hand to direct traffic to alternate routes.