E-commerce investor Clearco has announced ambitious international expansion plans supported by two key executive hires – UK Head and Chief Growth Officer. After launching in the UK last October and the Netherlands last month, Clearco is also planning on rapidly expanding its European footprint and operations. In addition, it plans to start its expansion into Asian Pacific markets by the end of 2021. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s Series C capital raise at an almost USD2 billion valuation, and rebranding from Clearbanc to Clearco.