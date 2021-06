A point-and-shoot digital camera strikes a happy medium between the camera on your phone and a more expensive SLR or mirrorless camera. If you’re looking for total precision and professional-grade pictures, an SLR or mirrorless will get you those results. But they’re so expensive and bulky that you might be afraid to actually take them anywhere. On the other hand, if you want a camera that’ll take photos that aren’t quite National Geographic-quality, but are still crisp, clear and worlds ahead of your phone camera, it might be worth looking into a point-and-shoot.