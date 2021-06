The US dollar eased during the overnight session as investors reacted to strong US inflation numbers. According to the Labour Department, the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5.4% in May while core CPI rose by 3.8%. The two were the biggest gains since 2008 and 1992, respectively. The data showed that the price of most items is rising as the economy recovers and supply backlogs continue. For example, the prices of cars rose by 7.3% because of the ongoing shortages of semiconductors. Still, analysts believe that the Federal Reserve will maintain its stand because it sees these numbers as being transitory.