Estudio Opaco completes House Santina with brick envelope in Córdoba, Argentina

worldarchitecture.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina-based architecture studio Estudio Opaco has completed a private house made of brick envelope that maintains privacy with play of light and shadow inside in Córdoba, Argentina. Named Casa Santina (or House Santina), the 420-square-metre house is located on a corner lot facing a historic school. The architects aimed to...

worldarchitecture.org
Interior Designdesignboom.com

alphaville architects completes a tiny house in japan with dizzying plywood interiors

Kyoto-based studio alphaville architects presents its ‘2mm plywood house’ as a micro living space within a densely populated urban context. with a total floor area of only 45 square meters, the dwelling stands as a more compact alternative to the typical house while still offering more space than a one-bedroom apartment. the design team introduces two different atmospheres within the tiny house by dividing the space into two zones, each with a unique relationship with its context. the first area runs through the plan in a cross-shape, with windows opening wide to draw the exterior inward. meanwhile, the second area occupies those resulting spaces left from the cross-shape of the first — these areas are defined as four atriums at each corner, drawing indirect sunlight and natural ventilation.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

House of Bricks // Jolson

This warehouse-style home in Prahran Melbourne, is tucked away behind Victorian shop fronts and offices. Located in a cul-de-sac, this brick and steel abode speaks of the past, while presenting a strong contemporary statement to the street. Designed by Melbourne based architects and interiors, Jolson, the new three-level home replaced a red brick mechanic’s workshop.
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

M4 House / ZOOCO Estudio

Team: Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez. Collaborators: María Larriba Hombrados, Alejandro Cortizo Garcia. Description by ZOOCO Estudio: M4 House is the result of the rupture of the pure volumes regarding a strict sense of orientation. Located at the top of the land, you can see the forest of pines, oaks, and cedars that grow to the south, framing the views.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Casa Grava by Estudio Pka

Casa Grava is a contemporary house located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, designed in 2021 by Estudio Pka. The project is located in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina with northeast orientation and direct views to the central lagoon of the Virazon neighborhood located in Nordelta. The impront of the house was based...
Visual ArtDezeen

Rama Estudio creates elevated addition for Casa Mirador in Ecuador

Architecture firm Rama Estudio has enlarged a small holiday home in an Ecuadorian forest by adding a glass-and-metal box that extends over the hillside. Rama Estudio extended Casa Mirador for a family that wanted to spend more time in their holiday home following the coronavirus pandemic. Located in a rural...
Designstirworld.com

Besonías Almeida Arquitectos' Pilará House in Argentina fuses the rustic and modern

When the clients behind Pilará House, a young couple, enlisted Besonías Almeida Arquitectos to design a home outside the city of Pilar, near Buenos Aires in Argentina, they sought an abode that would mirror the charm and spirit of a single-floor country home, albeit infused with the studio's own brand of complex contemporary spatial logic. Located within a country club, the site provided was an irregular corner plot, subtly elevated above its surroundings, with the terrain heeding a gentle sinuous flow resembling a meadow.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

florian busch architects wraps its I house in japan with a minimalist timber skin

Florian busch architects introduces its I house, a simple work of architecture within a dense and forested site. the timber project marks a small dwelling in izu-kogen, japan for an urban family to spend their weekends. developing the work, the design team notes the lack of surrounding views, obstructed by a cluster of uninspired neighboring buildings. with its moderate size, the site offers just enough space for greenery to contrast the density of the city the clients are leaving behind, but not enough to retreat entirely from the surrounding context. the design team notes: ‘in fact, one is reminded more of suburbia than of a recluse. while lush vegetation is never far away, so are the neighbouring houses.’
Interior DesignArchDaily

The Living Warehouse / Haddock Architecture

Warehouse, Houses, Adaptive Reuse • Rennes, France. Text description provided by the architects. An agricultural shed built in the middle of fields quickly becomes an industrial shed in the middle of a residential area. The history of the building is linked to that the urbanization of the Rennes metropolitan area. When the owner retired, he wanted to enhance his former workplace by transforming it into housings.
Visual Artofficesnapshots.com

Arpino Design Offices – Luanda

Arpino Design infused their own design expertise when creating a sense of space for their offices in Luanda, Angola. The office entrance, a protruding box embedded in the existing building, highlights the new intervention, an aluminium tunnel and a micro gallery space in which models, concepts and products are exhibited, isolated from their natural context and thus evidenced in an act of dissection and contemplation.
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Room in the air – Urban Shelter by Rama Estudio

Architects authors of the work: Carolina Rodas – Felipe Donoso – Carla Chávez. Location (street, commune, city, country): Calle Ambato – Historic Center – Quito – Ecuador. Construction term: 2020. Constructed area: 18 m2. Photographer: Jag Studio. Other Participants:. Construction:. RAMA Estudio. Project Team: Carolina Rodas, Carla Chávez, Felipe Donoso,...
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Patio House by Nomo Studio

Patio House is a contemporary house located on the Spanish island of Minorca, designed in 2019 by Nomo Studio. Patio house sits on a gently sloping site located in Coves Noves, a small urbanisation on the north-east coast of Minorca’s island, Spain. The plot has great views over the Mediterranean Sea, but unfortunately has also a 10-storey hotel shooting up in the horizon; an old relic from times when landscape integration meant less. Because of this visual obstacle and since the neighbour’s house is only a few meters away from our plot, we decided to intentionally direct the views in specific directions. Thus, the house plays with solid and glazed walls that frame undisturbed views towards the sea, forest and garden while hiding the massive hotel construction and isolating itself from neighbours. The villa’s position on a hilltop gives it remarkable views, however it also exposes it to the strong wind from the north.
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Lasso House by Rama Estudio

Location: Ranchos San José – Lasso – Cotopaxi – Ecuador. Principal architect: Carolina Rodas – Felipe Donoso – Carla Chávez. Design team: Carolina Rodas, Felipe Donoso, Carla Chávez, Eduardo Pullas, Diego Vélez Karla Velásquez, Diego Chaglla, Mathías Carpio, Alejandro Araujo. Structural engineer: Ing. Patricio Cevallos. Construction: RAMA estudio – Ing....
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Bangalore Brick House / Collective Project

Design Team: Cyrus Patell, Eliza Higgins, Prakash Uthappa, Akash Moish, Nandan Kelotra. Located in a major tech suburb of Bangalore, that until 15 years ago was open farmland, this project strives to create a quiet retreat for a young family of five in an otherwise densely populated and unplanned community.
Energy Industrylatinfinance.com

Argentina hunts for energy financing

Argentina is seeking financing from China and potentially other sources for a $3.5 billion project to expand its natural gas pipeline system, while it moves closer to arranging Chinese financing to build a fourth nuclear power plant, Energy Secretary Darío Martínez said on Wednesday. The pipeline expansion is "a key project for us and we are looking for financing," he said at an energy event hosted by Diario Río Negro newspaper. Argentina, which relies on gas to meet about half of its energy nee.
Environmentwhatreallyhappened.com

Snow falls in Argentina’s Córdoba for first time in 14 years

Snowfall surprised residents of several areas of the interior of Argentina Wednesday, including the city of Córdoba, which was blanketed in white for the first time in 14 years. Across social networks, #Córdoba was the most used hashtag throughout the day, with multitudes of messages from users in the area...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Good Soil Moisture in Argentina

With yields across dry sections of Brazil almost set in stone as harvest get underway, we can turn our attention toward developing wheat that occurs through the winter months. Argentina and southern states in Brazil are where most of this activity occurs. At this time of year, it is always good to check how soil moisture is doing.
Interior Designhomeworlddesign.com

The Barnes Brick House by YARD Architects

YARD Architects first met Nathalie and Alex at a Don’t Move, Improve! consultation run by the NLA at their annual exhibition of the best new domestic residential architecture in London. They were looking for a creative reinvention of the house they had just bought, and the proposals took the house back to its bare bones and started afresh.